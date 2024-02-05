Amerigo Scientific Launches DOPC Nanodiscs As An Invaluable Tool For Handling Membrane Proteins

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Amerigo Scientific announced the availability of its groundbreaking nanodisc products for the handling and study of membrane proteins.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amerigo Scientific, a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to biomedical and life science communities, is delighted to announce the availability of its groundbreaking nanodisc products . Engineered to provide a native-like and homogeneous membrane environment, these state-of-the-art solutions offer unparalleled support for the handling and study of membrane proteins.Membrane proteins play a crucial role in various biological processes, serving as gatekeepers and molecular messengers within cells. However, their intricate structure often makes them challenging to work with, hindering advancements in critical areas such as drug discovery and development, as well as bioengineering.Recognizing the need for an innovative solution, Amerigo Scientific proudly introduces its nanodisc products. These novel tools can be used for scientific research involving membrane proteins or cell membranes, enabling researchers to create an environment that closely resembles the natural membrane, opening up an array of possibilities for groundbreaking research in fields such as pharmacology, biochemistry, and structural biology.The DOPC nanodiscs at Amerigo Scientific are prepared by solubilizing a liposome composed of DOPC: cholesterol: DSPE-PEG2000 (7.5: 1: 2.5) using styrene-maleic acid (SMA) copolymers to make sure a native-like lipid environment encapsulating membrane proteins, providing an accurate representation of their biological context. This superior approach offers a range of significant advantages, including enhanced stability, improved solubility, and increased functionality, all of which are critical for studying protein structure, dynamics, and interaction with other molecules.Amerigo Scientific's nanodisc products stand out in enabling the isolation, purification, and subsequent structural analysis of membrane proteins without disrupting their natural conformation. This remarkable tool provides scientists with invaluable insights into the structure and function of membrane proteins, which play a crucial role in numerous biological processes. To better support protein biochemistry, Amerigo Scientific also offers many other reliable reagents and convenient kits for the extraction, purification, enrichment, identification, conjugation, and analysis of proteins.About Amerigo ScientificAmerigo Scientific, as a recognized distributor in the United States, collaborates closely with leading manufacturers worldwide and invites cooperation to all companies and institutions in the branch of reagents, kits, antibodies, and many other products for life science, biochemistry, and biotechnology. Its professional team is equipped with excellent technical support and thoughtful customer service. As most of its employees have earned a graduate (Ph.D. or M.S.) degree in life science, they can comprehend customers' questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service of high standards.

