               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Traffic Halted On Jammu-Srinagar Highway


2/5/2024 3:45:18 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Feb 5 (IANS) After opening briefly following its closure due to a landslide triggered by incessant rain, the traffic has been halted on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway as maintenance work was being carried out at Dalwas, officials said on Monday.

"Traffic halted from both sides at Dalwas on Jammu, a Srinagar National Highway due to maintenance of road," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.

The Jammu Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.

--IANS

zi/dpb

MENAFN05022024000231011071ID1107809538

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search