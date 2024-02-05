Traffic Halted On Jammu-Srinagar Highway

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Feb 5 (IANS) After opening briefly following its closure due to a landslide triggered by incessant rain, the traffic has been halted on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway as maintenance work was being carried out at Dalwas, officials said on Monday.

"Traffic halted from both sides at Dalwas on Jammu, a Srinagar National Highway due to maintenance of road," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.

The Jammu Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.

