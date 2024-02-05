Oil prices come back to stability in Asian markets amid ceasefire discussions

(MENAFN) In the early hours of Monday, oil prices showed signs of stabilization in Asian markets, following a significant decline in the previous week. The market's response was influenced by ongoing efforts to broker a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. As of 01:31 GMT, Brent crude futures experienced a marginal increase of eight cents, reaching USD77.41 per barrel. Simultaneously, West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at USD72.28 per barrel.



Both indices concluded the transactions of the previous week with a notable seven percent decline. Friday's trading saw a 2 percent drop, attributed to stronger-than-expected US jobs data. This data fueled speculation that the anticipated interest rate cut might be more substantial than initially thought. Additionally, progress in ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas contributed to the market's dynamics.



The geopolitical landscape, particularly developments in the Gaza Strip, played a pivotal role in influencing oil prices. The delicate balance of negotiations has implications for global energy markets. Despite the recent downturn, the early indications of stabilization in Asian transactions suggest that market participants are closely monitoring geopolitical developments, including efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the region. The resilience of oil prices in the face of these geopolitical uncertainties underscores the complex interplay between global events and the energy markets.

