'Build With Reltime' -- World's First Web3 Banking-As-A-Service In A Box: A New Era Of Financial Innovation

Reltime's award winning Web3 platform incorporates a comprehensive array of APIs and features including support for IBAN (Swift, SEPA) based transfers, KYC, advanced AML/PEP/Sanctions screening checks, and a highly customizable SuperApp. Additionally, it facilitates direct P2P payments via QR code, phone number and e-mail, supporting over 20 global currencies.

Reltime offers all these capabilities to enterprise customers and partners in flexible business models – Platform-as-a-Service where customers can build own applications on Reltime's Layer-1 blockchain, API-based model where customers can integrate Reltime's Web3 financial service APIs in their own applications and SaaS based model where Reltime manages dedicated tenant environments for customers.

'Revolutionizing the Market with Unmatched Technology'

Marlene

Julo, CEO and Co-Founder of Reltime emphasizes the unparalleled value of this platform:

"With " Build with Reltime ", we introduce a comprehensive service package that reshapes how businesses can bring Web3 into their digitization and modernization programs. Our Web3 platform is unmatched, offering capabilities that previously no one has provided. It significantly reduces the financial and executional barriers in using Web3 enabled infrastructures and applications, enabling them to offer inclusive, future-proof, and flexible financial services. Features like automatic Smart Contract KYC and blockchain based full-flex banking services are set to transform the financial landscape."

Empowering Global Transactions and Mobile-first Solutions

Reltime's latest service package is not just about financial transactions, but ensuring a seamless experience for end users. Whether it is sending digital assets or Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) across borders, the transactions are executed in real time, secured by a modern Layer-1 Proof of Authority blockchain and a robust Master Access Control Panel for tracking transactions, checking activity logs and ensuring regulatory compliance for customers and partners.

About

Reltime

Reltime is revolutionizing the financial and digital services industry with its advanced Web3 platform. Reltime has developed its own Layer-1 Proof of Authority Blockchain with zero transaction and gas fees. The award winning platform includes a range of applications such as non-custodian wallets, SuperApp, loyalty programs, payment solutions, lending services, QR codes, CBDCs and digital fiats, and utility tokens. Additionally, the Reltime platform provides customer administration features like eKYC, identity management, SLA, and reporting. By incorporating a decentralized identity, Reltime is driving the next generation of digitization in supply chain management, tokenization, asset ownership, and global trade.



