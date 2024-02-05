Indonesia's Edible Oil Market: A Sustainable And Health-Conscious Transformation Towards 2027

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ken Research's latest findings reveal a transformative growth in Indonesia's edible oil market , anticipated to burgeon with sustainability and consumer health at its core. With the country commanding a significant 40% of the global palm oil demand, the market's shift towards eco-friendly and nutritious cooking oil options is noteworthy. The rise in processed food consumption, driven by busy lifestyles, further catalyzes this demand, with palm oil leading the charge due to its versatility and affordability.



Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers: Indonesia's edible oil industry, marked by a CAGR of 19.6% from 2017 to 2022, is buoyed by an expanding food processing sector and evolving dietary habits. The government's initiatives to amplify the market share of edible oils, particularly palm oil, coupled with the increasing consumer preference for healthier alternatives like soybean and coconut oil, underscore the market's robust growth trajectory.

Interested to Know More about this Report,

Request a Free Sample Report



Competitive Landscape: The market witnesses a blend of domestic and international players, with giants like Astra Agro Lestari Tbk PT and PT. Asianagri Hilir leading the pack. The diversity in offerings and the surge in demand for value-for-money options are reshaping the competitive dynamics, presenting opportunities for innovation and expansion.



Sustainability and Consumer Preferences: With environmental concerns and health consciousness on the rise, the market is pivoting towards sustainable practices and healthier product offerings. This shift not only caters to the growing demand but also positions companies for leadership in a highly competitive landscape.



Future Outlook: Projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2022 and 2027, the market's future is bright, with palm oil expected to dominate due to its increasing domestic and international demand. The government's regulatory framework and the population's price-sensitive attitude are set to drive edible oil sales, further fueled by a rising demand for high-quality oils.



For an in-depth analysis of Indonesia's edible oil market's current state and future prospects, visit Ken Research for the comprehensive report."



For the full insights and detailed analysis on the growth, trends, and future projections of Indonesia's evolving edible oil industry, Ken Research's report provides a comprehensive overview.

Visit this Link :-

Request for custom report



Taxonomy



By Type of Oil



Palm Oil



Olive Oil



Soybean Oil



Corn Oil



Mustard Oil



Others

Request free 30 minutes analyst call



By Retail Channel



Small Local Grocers



Retail E-Commerce



Convenience Stores



Hypermarkets



Supermarkets



By Brand



Bimoli



Tropical



Filma



Sania



Fortune



Others



By Sales Channel



Retail Offline



Retail E-Commerce

For More Insights On Market Intelligence, Refer To The Link Below: –

Indonesia Edible Oil Market

Related Reports by Ken Research:

Global Snack food Market Outlook to 2027 Driven by changing consumer lifestyles, increasing urbanization, and a rising preference for convenient and on-the-go food options

The global snack food market is expected to reach USD 304306 Mn from 2022 to 2027, with a projected increase in market size driven by changing consumer preferences, urbanization, and a rising demand for convenience foods. A major growth driver in the snack food market will be the increasing consumer focus on health and wellness. There is a growing demand for snacks that are not only tasty but also nutritious.

US Functional Flour Market outlook to 2028 Types (Pre-cooked Flour, and Specialty Flour); By Application (Bakery, Savory Snacks, Soups & Sauces, Ready-to-Eat products, and others); By Geography (North, East, West, and South)

According to Ken Research, this market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~7% in between 2022-2028 owing to rise in allergy cases, rapid urbanization and technological advancements along with rise in demands and sales of gluten free products. Functional Flours can be best described as alternative options to traditional flours with high nutritional content. The US Functional Flour market deals in the production, sale, and usage of these flours to serve the demands of customers.

Europe Wheat protein Market Outlook to 2028 Driven by growing demand for plant-based protein and rising Health and Wellness awareness

According to OECD, Europe's per capita wheat consumption increased from 89.5 kg in 2020 to 90.04 kg in 2021. The rise in the area harvested under wheat is increased by the increase in consumption. As mentioned in the report by OECD, Europe's per capita wheat consumption increased from 89.5 kg in 2020 to 90.04 kg in 2021. The area harvested under wheat is 70.1 in 2020 and 71.2 in 2021.

Vietnam Edible Oil Market Outlook to 2027 Driven by rising consumer demand rising Consumer Demand, and increasing Health Awareness along with growing Food Processing Industries

Palm products import by Vietnam are mainly for the bakery and confectionary sectors. It shows that palm oil gives a significant role in this industry in Vietnam. The government of Vietnam has recognized the bakery sector as one of the important GDP contributors to the country.

Follow Us

–

LinkedIn

|

Instagram

|

Facebook

|

Twitter

|

YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

[email protected]

+91-9015378249

Logo:

SOURCE Ken Research