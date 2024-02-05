               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly Report On Share Buybacks


2/5/2024 3:30:52 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 29 January 2024 - 02 February 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 5:

Number of shares bought Average
purchase price 		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 4,819,374 12.04 58,036,434
29 January 2024 113,987 12.44 1,417,782
30 January 2024 141,100 12.49 1,762,565
31 January 2024 150,000 12.57 1,885,320
01 February 2024 150,000 12.48 1,871,460
02 February 2024 124,877 12.42 1,551,359
Total, week number 5 679,964 12.48 8,488,486
Accumulated under the program 5,499,338 12.10 66.524.920

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 4,882,004 own shares corresponding to 0.32 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Press:

Head of Media Relations
Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen
Mobile no. +45 2218 5711

Attachments

  • Alm Brand_Share buyback week #5 2024
  • AS 08 2024 - Transactions under share buyback program

