Testing laboratories play a crucial role in various industries, and this report provides valuable insights into their global market landscape. In 2022, key competitors in the testing laboratory sector have significant market shares, underscoring the industry's importance. The pandemic has had a notable impact on laboratory testing services, with macroeconomic variables deteriorating and subdued industrial activity affecting the market.

This report introduces different types of testing laboratories, including food testing, biological testing, hydrostatic testing, automobile testing, calibration testing, electrical testing, film badge testing/radiation testing, forensic testing, geotechnical testing, product testing, mechanical testing, and non-destructive testing (NDT). NDT is particularly highlighted for its importance and applications across various industries.

Global market prospects and outlook reveal opportunities in developing markets, offering significant growth potential. The report also outlines criteria for selecting a testing laboratory, helping stakeholders make informed decisions. Competition in the industry is examined, distinguishing between world brands and recent market activities. The competitive landscape is categorized as having a strong, active, niche, or trivial presence for players worldwide in 2022, providing valuable insights into the market dynamics.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR

The Testing Laboratories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.

