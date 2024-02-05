This report provides insights into the global poultry processing equipment market, offering a comprehensive overview of key trends and market trajectories. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the demand for sustainable animal feed, and automated technologies played a crucial role in streamlining poultry production and supply chain networks during disruptions.

The report introduces poultry processing equipment, highlighting advancements in poultry farm processes and equipment. It provides an overview and outlook for the poultry processing equipment market, emphasizing technology adoption in poultry production. Drivers and inhibitors of the market are analyzed, with segmentation by equipment type and poultry type.

Advances in automated poultry deboning machinery are explored, and the market breakdown by equipment type (such as killing & defeathering, deboning & skinning, cut-ups, marinating & tumbling, evisceration, and other equipment) and poultry type (including chicken and other types) is provided.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

Regional analysis categorizes the world poultry processing equipment market by developed and developing regions, with rankings based on CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027. The competitive scenario is examined, including recent market activity, select advancements by innovators, and the market share of global key competitors in 2022. The competitive market presence is categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial for players worldwide in 2022, offering insights into the market dynamics.

The Poultry Processing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$672 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Key Attributes: