The global artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market size and share is currently valued at USD 23.42 billion in 2023.

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market size and share is currently valued at USD 23.42 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 431.05 billion by 2032 , according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 38.2% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition & Overview

What is AI In Healthcare? How Big is Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Share?

AI in healthcare is a broad term, to recount the entreaty of machine learning algorithms and alternate empirical technologies in medical background. Thus, AI is when computers and alternate machines impersonate human discernment and are competent in assimilating, contemplating, making resolutions, and taking action. Thus, AI in healthcare is the usage of machines to scrutinize and adhere to medical data, normally with the aim of forecasting a specific result. The rapidly rising demand for AI in healthcare market can be attributed to doctors turning over more precise detection and treatment plans. Also, AI can assist in rendering healthcare more prophetic and enterprising by scrutinizing big data to advance enhanced inhibitory care suggestions to patients.

The AI in healthcare market growth can be attributed to its considerable usage in diagnostic imaging, assisting in the evaluation of medical images such as X-rays, MRI, and CT scans. Algorithms can assist in forecasting tumors, deformities, and alternate medical states, enhancing the preciseness and efficacy of diagnosis. AI plays a notable part in drug detection and advancement by scrutinizing extensive data sets, forecasting possible drug contestants, and maximizing clinical trial processes. AI Is used to scrutinize discrete patient data involving genetic particulars to customize treatment strategies dependent on an individual's distinct attributes.

Market's Key Companies



Amazon Web Services

Atomwise

Babylon Health

CloudmedX

Cota

Desktop Genetics

Enlitic

FDNA Inc.

Gauss Surgical

General Vision

Google

Johnson & Johnson

Lunit

Medtronic ventus

Key Highlights



doctors turning over more precise detection and treatment plans due to AI is pushing towards market expansion.

The AI in healthcare market analysis is primarily segmented based on platform, technology, application, end-user, and region. Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2023

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Demand for diagnostic progression : The market is pushed by growing demand for diagnostic progression. The AI in healthcare market size is expanding as this upswing mirrors the cathartic impact of AI covering the manifold extent of the healthcare industry. The proliferating obtainability of substantial healthcare data sets, together with AI's proficiency at scrutinizing and withdrawing consequential perception from this data, permits healthcare workers to render more literate and data-propelled decisions. Significantly AI applications in diagnostic imaging circumscribing the translation of medical images such as X-rays and MRIs notably elevate the accuracy and efficacy of disease perception. This subsequently causes premature diagnosis and more productive treatment schemes.

Improved functional efficacy : AI algorithms can forecast disease movements, recognize the periled populace, and make possible enterprising measures for disease prohibition and handling enhanced population health results. AI in healthcare market sales are soaring as it reforms executive chores, computerizes everyday procedures, and improvises functional efficacy because of cutbacks and resource maximization within healthcare systems.

Industry Trends:

Maximizing clinical trials : AI speeds up drug detection by scrutinizing expansive datasets, forecasting probable drug contenders, and maximizing clinical trial blueprints, decreasing the period and prices linked with ushering contemporary drugs to the market. Continuing progressions in AI technologies involving machine learning and natural language processing caused the advancement of more modern and precise healthcare entreaties, stimulating continual growth and development and accompanying more elbow room for market growth.

Growth in AI technologies : In the AI in healthcare market, the growing acquisition of AI technologies in healthcare applications has induced prominent market players to highlight product invention and technological associations intending to widen the commodity benefaction and confront escalating demands, particularly during the pandemic. The MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab prescribed the incorporation of AI technologies in research ventures traversing the health and economic influences of the pandemic in May 2020.

Restraints

Detachment between diagnostics and authorized cure : While AI carries notable possibilities covering several healthcare applications, its acquisition stays restricted due to the provocations encountered by healthcare providers. The intricacy of combining AI into healthcare systems causes impediments probably because of imprecision and generating a detachment between diagnostics and authorized cure.

Segmentation Overview

The Robot Assisted Surgery Segment Witnessed a Sharp Rise

Based on application, the robot-assisted surgery segment witnessed a sharp rise. For AI in healthcare market demand is on the rise due to it involving the usage of robotic systems to help surgeons execute processes with accuracy and regulation. The technology has been acquiring momentum due to possible advantages such as enhanced precision, decreased interference, and speedier recuperation times. Robots provide accurate and exact gestures, permitting surgeons to execute intricate processes with an escalated intensity of clarity as juxtaposed to traditional methods.

The Hospitals and Clinic Segment Dominated the Market

Based on end use, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market. The AI in healthcare market trends include hospitals and clinics growingly acquiring AI technologies to improve patient care, enhance functional productivity, and ease administrative processes. AI plays an important part in diagnostic imaging, and its acquisition in hospitals and clinics for translating medical images could be a notable propeller for growth. AI algorithms can assist in speedier and more precise diagnoses.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market: Report Scope & Dynamics