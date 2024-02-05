SFA’s “Movement is the Start” campaign delivers personal stories to guide different segments of society into fitness

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 04 February 2024 – As part of its ongoing quest to make more people within the Kingdom active, the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has created ‘Movement is the Start’, an ambitious promotional campaign that targets different segments of society. This deeply personal initiative features relatable stories from individuals in five key segments: seniors, parents, women, youth, and working professionals, challenging traditional norms around discussing personal experiences on a national scale.



The campaign introduces real-life role models, including Abdul Wahid, Abou Fahd, Maram, Murad, and Nadima, each sharing their fitness journeys, overcoming obstacles, and inspiring others to prioritize physical well-being. The stories aim to reshape perceptions of sports and their impact on personal health.



For example, Abdul Wahid struggled with a busy work schedule, which prevented him from pursuing cricket, but having taken control of his diary is now active in the Saudi cricket community. Abu Fahed and Murad, meanwhile, are both retired, and use sports as a way of addressing loneliness, remaining active, and improving their health through hiking, walking, cycling, and jogging.



Maram and Nadima both talk of the cultural challenges as women in pursuing sports. As a parent, Maram was torn between being judged for taking up a hobby and wanting to be healthy for her family – now she challenges conventions through roller-skating. Nadima has also pushed for female empowerment, and even started a women’s cycling group.



‘Movement is the Start’ is presented through TV, social media platforms, and the SFA website, employing a blockbuster movie-style promotion with trailers, synopses, and downloadable character cards. The SFA app also offers incentives for users recording their activities.



The campaign has generated widespread positive feedback on social media, with 54 million impressions, reaching 10.8 million people, resulting in 166,287 clicks, and over 660,000 likes and comments. The SFA also promoted heavily on the Shahid streaming network for the first time to reach new audiences, with 16.8 million video views in total.



Ammar Alamro, Head of Marketing and Communications at SFA, said: “The ‘Movement is the Start’ initiative is our second major brand campaign, reflecting realistic fitness journeys filled with ups and downs. Our representatives deliver engaging human stories, which anyone watching the videos will understand, encouraging them to think about their own active lifestyle, using it to build confidence and feel empowered. We want to inspire others to take their first steps towards a healthier, happier life.”



The initiative aligns with SFA’s commitment to Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program, with the goal of increasing the percentage of people exercising at least once a week to 40% by 2030. Supported by the Ministry of Sport, this campaign marks a significant step toward achieving that objective.





