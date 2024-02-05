Tabuk Pharmaceuticals and Globalpharma sign an agreement to locally manufacture key pharmaceutical products in UAE

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Globalpharma and Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in the Middle East and North Africa, announced the signing of a cooperation agreement aimed at enabling local manufacturing of several products by Tabuk Pharmaceuticals in the United Arab Emirates.





The signing ceremony, held at the Arab Health 2024 Exhibition in Dubai, was attended by Mohammad Saeed Al Raqabani, Board Member of Globalpharma and General Manager of Dubai Investments Industries, Dr. Ismail Shehada, CEO of Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Mariam Galadari, Board Advisor at Globalpharma, Basem Al Barahmeh, General Manager of Globalpharma, Dr. Wissam Al Khateeb, Chief Business Development Officer at Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Osama Salah, Gulf Region Manager at Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, along with leaders from both companies in the Gulf region.





This strategic agreement marks a significant step towards enhancing local drug manufacturing in the UAE, as well as achieving self-sufficiency in the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, in line with the vision of the United Arab Emirates. This is made possible thanks to Tabuk Pharmaceuticals' strategic position, not only in the Gulf region but also in the Middle East and North Africa, and the advanced manufacturing capabilities of Globalpharma, which align with the highest quality standards and international specifications.





Following this cooperation agreement, Globalpharma will manufacture three important pharmaceutical products, including cardiovascular medicines and analgesics, among which are non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.





This agreement underscores the commitment of both parties to enhance joint efforts and enable them to share and exchange expertise, contributing to the advancement of public health plans and the development of the industrial sector in both countries, benefiting patients and the community in the region.





In this context, Mohammad Saeed Al Raqabani, Board Member of Globalpharma and General Manager of Dubai Investments Industries, commented: "This partnership adds value and knowledge in the field of pharmaceutical scientific research to continue the development of pharmaceutical manufacturing at the regional level, based on the expertise and knowledge available in the UAE. It also contributes to the transfer of technology, best practices, and specialized skills, enabling the local pharmaceutical industry and the 'Make it in the Emirates' initiative.”





Dr. Ismail Shehada, CEO of Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, stated that Tabuk Pharmaceuticals aims through this strategic partnership to enhance cooperation and expand the relationships between the two companies, which will contribute to strengthening the healthcare sector in the United Arab Emirates. This aligns with Tabuk Pharmaceuticals' regional expansion strategy in the Middle East and its commitment to providing advanced health care solutions to improve patient health outcomes.



MENAFN05022024006689014524ID1107809504