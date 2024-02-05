Top Finnish companies in India

(MENAFN- Saints Art)





Finland is the happiest country in the world, and there’s so much more to it. The public education system there is also considered the best in the world, and the country even has a high literacy rate. It is a nation that not just focuses on education but also promotes innovation, especially in the field of technology. That is why the advancements in gaming, clean technology and telecommunications are unmatchable there, and Finnish companies are world leaders in as many sectors. India too shows immense potential as the country is on its path to become the next manufacturing and consumer hub. For this reason many Finnish companies are entering India, and not just providing their services, but also enabling the country to move steadily in the direction of progress.



Kone

Kone Corporation is a global leader when it comes to escalator and elevator industry. They are the largest manufacturers of automatic building doors, escalators, elevators, monitoring and access control, and also provide modernization and maintenance by adding value to buildings. Kone entered India in 1984 through a joint venture with Beacon Kone and Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. In 1987 they set up a factory near Chennai and is working towards making the cities better, more tech savvy and sustainable.



Mirasys

Mirasys is a pioneer in AI-based video surveillance analytics and is present in India as Mirasys (India). Its advanced AI video surveillance analytics, powered with object recognition, predictive insights and real-time analytics ensure unparallel security and business intelligence. The services provided by Mirasys (India) are also being used for safety and security of Ram Mandir and Ayodhya, while the company has also been creating smart cities, safe highways and secure transportation. Its systems are engineered to secure retail store chains, railway stations and establishments across industries like logistics, manufacturing, sports, banking, entertainment, educational institutions etc.



Nokia

Nokia Corporation is a Finland based multinational company that caters to telecommunications, information technology, consumer electronics corporation etc. It was established way back in 1865. Nokia entered India in 1994 and it brought a new era in telecommunication as the first GSM call in the country was on Nokia’s network on a Nokia 2110 mobile phone in 1995. Later they understood the market and were able to research, create and manufacture mobile phones that would go well with the country’s extreme weather. They also customised ringtones for India and created user menu in local languages ensuring that the phones could reach everyone without any barrier.



UPM

This Finnish company has worked in India as UPM-Kymmene India Private Limited. Today they manufacture and supply Pressure Sensitive Label Stock and also manufacture RFID Tags and Inlays. They also deliver renewable and responsible solutions that go beyond fossil fuels, majorly divided into six different areas- UPM Energy, UPM Fibres, UPM Raflatac, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Plywood. They are working towards their commitment to science based targets and mitigate climate change by bringing down the planet’s temperature by 1.5 degrees.



Fortum

Located in Espoo, Finland, Fortum Oyj is a state-owned energy corporation. In September 2012, Fortum made its debut in the Indian market. In all of its operations, Fortum prioritises sustainability, the environment, and society. Fortum's first power plant in India is called Amrit which was acquired in 2013. This plant was built as part of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission and has a nominal peak capacity of 5 megawatt (MWac) and an annual production level of around 9 gigawatt-hours. Fortum offers EV charging services in India, with 116 DC fast public charging stations spread throughout 10 cities, in addition to managing solar parks with partners.





MENAFN05022024007518016252ID1107809503