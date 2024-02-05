How National Pride has inspired fashion in India

(MENAFN- Saints Art) If there was ever a time for India, the time is now. “ Yahi Samay hai, Sahi Samay hai”.

In a speech recently in Dec 23, the Prime minister of India voiced how this was the right time for India. As Amrit Kaal unfolds, India is poised to take a quantum leap in its history.



In a world that is witnessing a retrograde sentiment with on-going wars, fears of recession, inflation etc, India is showing immense prowess with outperforming it’s peers with a projected GDP growth at 6.2% this year.

Indeed a moment of immense pride that is being felt across the country. There’s a robust confidence coming from economic stability, inward growth and self-belief. And Fashion is responding to this!



A few years back, if there was a statement to be made sporting our national pride, we would wear the tri-colour. Or we would very proudly flaunt the national flag as a brooch on our attire. However today, we are creating a new unique identity. We are a young country! With 65% of our population in the age group 18-35, India is home to the largest Millennials and Gen Z on the planet. As we walk tall with our western peers, the stage is set to evolve an aesthetic that is a mix of our heritage with today’s Modern.

To be Modern and Indian is the fashion ask.



The fusion of traditional and contemporary is seamless and has given a unique style to young Indians as “Indian wear”! It is not so much about a defined genre, it is the mood of the day which could very well be a blend of something traditionally Indian like a Salwar trouser matched with a box crop, or a Saree with a contemporary jacket. Men too are exploring diverse fashion choices, from pairing long line kurta-hybrid shirts with denims to dhoti pants with shirts, or just exploring craft inclusions in everyday dressing. We are not labelling these outfits as ethnic or Western, it is Indian! It’s an indigenous sensibility in design and expression.



As we become more connected to the global community, we seek an expression that reflects the global outlook while preserving our cultural roots. There’s an emergence of a versatile wardrobe that effortlessly transitions from traditional to modern settings mirroring a dynamic lifestyle of the modern Indian.



Additionally, in the dynamic landscape of global fashion, India stands as a beacon of rich heritage, cultural diversity, and timeless elegance. Today, more than ever, the Indian fashion scene is taking immense pride in seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary flair, creating a unique identity that resonates on the global stage.



Indian designers and fashion influencers like Gaurav Gupta, Sabyasachi, Rahul Mishra etc are gaining global recognition, contributing to the country's pride in its fashion evolution. International runways featuring them, Bollywood celebrities donning Indian couture at prestigious events, and Indian fashion weeks are drawing attention from around the world. This global embrace is reinforcing India's position as a trendsetter and giving a voice of acceptance to INDIANWEAR which is now the expression of nation’s identity and Pride.



MENAFN05022024007518016252ID1107809502