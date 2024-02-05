GMG empowers the future generation for growth through a unique collaboration with AUD university

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, February 05, 2024 – GMG, a global well-being company retailing, distributing, and manufacturing a portfolio of leading international and home-grown brands across sport, everyday goods, health and beauty, properties and logistics sectors, has announced a unique collaboration with the American University in Dubai (AUD). This partnership highlights GMG's dedication to empowering the next generation of UAE designers as part of its corporate social responsibility vision.



As part of this collaboration, GMG is offering AUD students a unique opportunity to leave their distinctive mark on the largest food exhibition in the world, Gulfood. The students are tasked with designing an exhibition stand that not only showcases the presence of GMG’s Food Brands but also embodies the essence of the UAE. Further, the initiative advances GMG's support for education while tapping into fresh innovative perspectives and creative insights. This is the first time AUD students have collaborated with a private company such as GMG to conceptualize and design an exhibition stand and support event participation.



Twenty students from AUD's School of Architecture, Art & Design, divided into four groups under the guidance of Assistant Professor of Architecture Mattia Gambardella, undertook a challenging four-month assignment to conceptualize and create an innovative exhibition stand inspired by palm trees. The symbolism of palm trees used in the design embodies notions of growth, pride, vitality, and an upward trajectory, which aligns with the values of GMG and its brands as they undergo phases of expansion and innovation. Professor Gambardella led the students through a comprehensive design process, ensuring that each group brought its unique and innovative approach to the project.



Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG, said, "Collaboration is the cornerstone of progress. Our association with AUD demonstrates a successful model of academia and industry collaboration aimed at nurturing the bright minds that will shape our future. As we prepare to unveil the result of this partnership, we are proud of the shared values that have been instrumental in our success."



"We look forward to meeting with partners, customers and the community at Gulfood for interactive and engaging experiences aligned with our vision for a dynamic and sustainable future in the food industry," he added.



GMG has built a comprehensive food distribution and manufacturing network, covering the entire consumer journey from 'farm to fork'. For over four decades, GMG Food division has delivered high-quality, nutritious food products to its consumers through innovative brands such as Farm Fresh, Chef's Choice, Klassic, Sapora, Noor Al Islami, RUH, and Quality 1st Choice. Among other products in this vast portfolio, visitors can explore GMG's range of locally produced spices, which are deeply rooted in UAE's culture and history.



GMG's presence at Gulfood, the world's largest annual F&B sourcing event from February 19 to 23, provides an ideal platform for the company to demonstrate its unique value proposition for the region's food sector.



GMG is keen to provide real-world opportunities for the youth, and the collaboration with AUD exemplifies this commitment to align with the government’s agenda to invest, launch projects and create a knowledge-based economy that empowers young creative talent. This partnership is just the beginning, with the company planning to pursue more collaborative ventures that will continue to enrich communities and the food industry at large.



Visit GMG's stand at Gulfood 2024 in Hall 7, A7-10 - A7-20.





