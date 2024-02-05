McCabe + Partners Becomes First Executive Search & Talent Advisory Firm to Achieve B Corp Certification in the MENA Region

(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 5 February 2024 – McCabe + Partners, a mission-driven executive search and talent advisory firm, has become the first B Corp-certified business in the MENA region in its sector.



B Corporations are businesses that demonstrate the highest social and environmental performance standards, accountability to stakeholders, and transparency about their business practices. These are companies that take their social and environmental responsibility as seriously as their financial performance and profits. Rather than focusing solely on shareholder profits, B Corp companies always consider the interests of their workers, customers, communities, and the environment Currently, only a small percentage of companies globally have B Corp certification with seven businesses in the UAE achieving this status. Internationally, there are 6,700 certified B Corporations across 90 countries and 160 industries.



“Our successful certification is a testament to McCabe + Partners dedication to creating a better world, and we are honoured to be part of this exclusive group that includes household names such as Patagonia, Pangaia, Chloe, Ella’s Kitchen and many more,” said Founder Ben McCabe.



“As a B Corp, we’ll be able to better attract and retain top talent, as well as attract investors who seek companies that combine doing good with doing well. Ultimately, it will help us achieve our goal of driving systems change in the recruitment industry.



“Being B Corp certified will help us build trust with customers, partners, vendors, staff, and future team members around the world. As more and more people choose to work for, buy from, and invest in companies whose values align with their own, the companies that will thrive in the long term are the ones that balance profit and purpose.”



Mission and impact are at the core of McCabe + Partners’ business model, and as an entity, they are designed to give, with 5% of their revenue donated to supporting children’s charities around the world. This global certification recognises the company’s commitment to evolving how recruitment businesses operate, with a firm commitment to delivering positive outcomes for all stakeholders.



Not satisfied by simply hiring brilliant diverse leaders into an array of ambitious companies, company Founder Ben McCabe believes that his business has a higher social and environmental purpose and is committed to using business as a force for good in any way they can.

Every well-intentioned business has a negative impact on people and the planet. McCabe + Partners have mitigated their risk as much as possible by setting up strict policies and procedures to ensure their business has a positive impact in every part of their business model as verified by B Lab, the non-profit organisation responsible for the certification process.



Over 55% of McCabe + Partners executive hires are female or people of colour, an action that supports their commitment to UNSGD5 Gender Equality and therefore improving female representation in the Board room. Their commitment to UNSDG4 Quality Education is further supported by donations to children’s charities such as The Larchfield School, an orphanage in Tanzania that provides education and shelter for those who need it the most.



McCabe + Partners certification is a welcome recognition of their commitment to both internal and external impact, reinforcing their belief in the power of putting diversity, equity and inclusion at the core of the hiring process. In addition to 5% of revenue being donated to charity, 5% of their time is donated pro-bono to underserved Founders - females and people of colour. They intentionally support ESG-driven start-ups with free recruitment and talent advisory services to support their growth and have successfully introduced start-ups to investors to fuel that growth further.



More than 50% of McCabe + Partners company expenses were spent with local suppliers and female-owned businesses as a commitment to giving back and supporting underserved populations locally. Their main workplace at The SEE Institute in Sustainable City, a 100% renewable energy-powered building, mitigates their environmental impact and further supports their mission to run a business considering their environmental footprint.









