UAE's non-oil private sector sees strong expansion in January 2024

(MENAFN) In January 2024, the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the non-oil private sector in the UAE, as issued by Standard & Poor's Global, revealed a robust expansion. This growth was fueled by an upswing in new business flows, resulting in a notable surge in commercial activity. The heightened demand, increased customer numbers, and promotional initiatives collectively contributed to the improved business conditions. However, this positive trend was accompanied by a decrease in the production growth rate, reaching its lowest level in five months. Simultaneously, the rate of job creation slowed, and heightened supply chain risks led to a faster increase in input costs for companies.



The UAE's main seasonally adjusted PMI, designed to provide an accurate overview of operating conditions in the non-oil private sector economy, remained comfortably above the neutral level of 50 points, indicating growth. Specifically, the PMI recorded 56.6 points in January 2024, a slight decrease from 57.4 points in December 2023.



The PMI trend reflects a sharp yet slightly decelerated expansion in non-oil production during January. Although the growth rate marked its lowest level since August 2023, it has consistently outperformed the long-term average since 2009. Committee members attributed this growth to increased sales and marketing efforts, new and ongoing projects, augmented investments, and supportive government initiatives.



A significant increase in the volume of new business was a key highlight of January, with approximately one-fourth of the participating companies reporting growth compared to December. The positive development was primarily attributed to strong domestic demand conditions, as companies indicated that the rise in new foreign orders was marginal. Overall, the January 2024 report underscores a vibrant non-oil private sector in the UAE, with growth sustained by various contributing factors.

