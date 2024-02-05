India Citric Acid Market Share, Trends, Growth And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ India Citric Acid Market Report by Application (Food and Beverages, Household Detergents and Cleaners, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Form (Anhydrous, Liquid), and Region 2024-2032 “. The India citric acid

market size reached 94.6 Tons in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 143.9 Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the India Citric Acid Industry:

Rising Health Consciousness:

Health-conscious consumers in India are increasingly seeking products with natural and organic ingredients. Citric acid, derived from citrus fruits, is considered a natural component, making it a preferred choice in various food products and beverages. As health concerns are rising, there is a growing aversion to synthetic additives and preservatives in food and drinks. Citric acid serves as a natural acidulant and preservative, meeting the demand for safer and healthier options. Citric acid also enhances the flavor profile of many products by providing a tart and acidic taste.

Thriving Pharmaceutical Industry:

Citric acid is widely used as an excipient in pharmaceutical formulations in the country. It serves as an acidifying agent, helping to adjust the pH of oral medications, making them more palatable and facilitating absorption in the body. Citric acid is utilized as a buffering agent in pharmaceutical preparations. It helps maintain the stability of certain drug formulations, ensuring their effectiveness and shelf life. Citric acid is a key component in effervescent formulations, such as tablets and powders. These effervescent products are popular in the pharmaceutical industry for their ease of administration and rapid dissolution in water, making citric acid a crucial ingredient.

Technological Advancements:

Innovations are leading to more efficient and sustainable methods of citric acid production in India. Modern fermentation techniques, including submerged fermentation, are increasing production yields and reducing production costs. Biotechnological advancements, such as the use of genetically modified microorganisms, are improving the efficiency of citric acid production. These methods are enhancing the fermentation process, resulting in higher citric acid yields. Advanced monitoring and control systems in fermentation processes enable precise control of temperature, pH, and other parameters.

India Citric Acid Market Report Segmentation:

By Application:



Food and Beverages

Household Detergents and Cleaners

Pharmaceuticals Others

Food and beverages represented the largest segment due to the widespread use of citric acid as a natural preservative and acidulant in various food and beverage products, aligning with consumer preferences for natural ingredients.

By Form:



Anhydrous Liquid

Anhydrous accounted for the largest market share as it offers greater versatility and stability in various applications, including food, pharmaceuticals, and cleaning products, making it a preferred choice among manufacturers.

Regional Insights:



North India

West and Central India

South India East India

West and Central India enjoys the leading position in the India citric acid market on account of the presence of major citric acid manufacturing facilities and favorable logistical infrastructure in this region, which contributes to efficient production and distribution.

India Citric Acid Market Trends:

The increasing consumer awareness among the masses about health and wellness is catalyzing the demand for citric acid in India, as it is perceived as a natural and healthy ingredient in food and beverage products.

The clean label trend, which emphasizes transparency and simple ingredient lists, is encouraging the use of citric acid as a recognizable and natural component in product formulations.

