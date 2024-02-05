Vietnam Wound Care Market, Size Share, Demand, Growth And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Vietnam Wound Care Market Report by Product Type (Advance Wound Care Products, Surgical Wound Care Products, Traditional Wound Care Products, Active Wound Care Products, Wound Therapy Devices Products), Wound Type (Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Long-Term Care Facilities, Home Care Setting, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, Vietnam wound care market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.28% during

2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Vietnam Wound Care Industry:

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Wounds:

Vietnam is experiencing demographic changes, with a growing elderly population. Aging is a risk factor for chronic conditions like diabetes and vascular diseases, which can lead to chronic wounds. As the elderly population is increasing, the prevalence of chronic wounds is rising, driving the demand for wound care products and services. Vietnam is also witnessing the growing occurrence of diabetes, primarily due to changing lifestyles and dietary habits. Diabetic ulcers are a common type of chronic wound associated with diabetes. The rise in diabetes cases is contributing significantly to the increasing incidence of chronic wounds and, consequently, the growth of the wound care market.

Growing Healthcare Infrastructure:

The expansion and improvement of healthcare infrastructure in Vietnam are leading to greater accessibility to healthcare services, including wound care. With more hospitals, clinics, and healthcare centers across the country, patients have increased access to specialized wound care treatments and therapies. The growth in healthcare infrastructure is driven by the increasing number of trained healthcare professionals, including wound care specialists. This ensures that patients receive expert care and treatment for their chronic wounds, thereby catalyzing the demand for wound care services.

Technological Advancements:

Technological progress is resulting in the development of advanced wound dressings, such as hydrogels, foams, and antimicrobial dressings. These dressings offer improved wound moisture management, infection control, and faster healing, leading to increased demand for these products in the market. Emerging wound healing technologies, such as negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) and bioactive wound care products, are revolutionizing wound management. These technologies promote faster healing, reduce complications, and provide better outcomes for patients, contributing to the growth of the market.

Vietnam Wound Care Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Advance Wound Care Products



Foam Dressing



Hydrocolloid Dressing



Film Dressing



Alginate Dressing



Hydrogel Dressing



Collagen Dressing

Others

Surgical Wound Care Products



Sutures



Staplers



Tissue Adhesive, Sealants and Hemostats

Anti-effective Dressing

Traditional Wound Care Products



Medical Tapes

Cleansing Agent

Active Wound Care Products



Biological Skin Substitutes

Topical Agents

Wound Therapy Devices Products



Negative Pressure Wound Therapy



Oxygen and Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment



Electric Stimulation Devices



Pressure Relief Devices



Wound Assessment and Monitoring Devices Others

On the basis of the product type, the market has been classified into advance wound care products (foam dressing, hydrocolloid dressing, film dressing, alginate dressing, hydrogel dressing, collagen dressing, and others), surgical wound care products (sutures, staplers, tissue adhesive, sealants and hemostats, and anti-effective dressing), traditional wound care products (medical tapes and cleansing agent), active wound care products (biological skin substitutes and topical agents), and wound therapy devices products (negative pressure wound therapy, oxygen and hyperbaric oxygen equipment, electric stimulation devices, pressure relief devices, wound assessment and monitoring devices, and others).

By Wound Type:



Chronic Wounds



Diabetics Ulcers



Pressure Ulcers



Venous Leg Ulcers

Others

Acute Wounds



Surgical Traumatic Wounds Burns

Based on the wound type, the market has been divided into chronic wounds (diabetics ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and others) and acute wounds (surgical traumatic wounds and burns).

By End User:



Hospitals and Clinics

Long-Term Care Facilities

Home Care Setting Others

Based on the end user, the market has been segregated into hospitals and clinics, long-term care facilities, home care setting, and others.

Regional Insights:



Northern Vietnam

Central Vietnam Southern Vietnam

Region-wise, the Vietnam wound care market has been segmented into Northern Vietnam, Central Vietnam, and Southern Vietnam.

Vietnam Wound Care Market Trends:

The increasing incidence of chronic wounds, primarily driven by factors like an aging population, diabetes prevalence, and lifestyle-related diseases is impelling the market growth in the country.

There is a growing preference for advanced wound dressings, such as hydrogels and foam dressings, due to their superior healing properties, moisture management, and infection control capabilities.

