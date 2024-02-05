London Police Offer £20,000 Reward For Afghan Fugitive Information

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) London has announced a reward of up to £20,000 for information regarding Abdul Shakoor Izedi, an Afghan refugee accused of throwing acid on a mother and her daughters.

London police officials emphasized on Monday, February 5th, that anyone who provides information leading to Izedi's arrest will be rewarded with £20,000.

The ongoing investigations regarding Ezedi's whereabouts have uncovered the possibility of individuals possessing vital information yet to step forward. Law enforcement authorities have issued a stern warning, indicating that anyone providing assistance to Ezedi in avoiding capture will also be subject to arrest themselves.

Commander Jon Savell thanked the public for their numerous calls, highlighting their crucial role. He stressed the availability of a £20,000 reward for information leading to Ezedi's arrest and issued a stern warning:“Anyone aiding Ezedi's evasion will be arrested.”

Last Wednesday, British police released images of Abdul Shakoor Izedi, alleging that he attacked a woman and her two young daughters with a corrosive substance in the Clapham area of South London.

According to The Guardian, authorities reported that this man is an Afghan asylum seeker who illegally entered Britain in 2016.

The London police have described this man as“dangerous” in their statement and advised people not to approach him.

The motive behind this individual's attack remains unclear at this time.

It is worth noting that three passersby and five police officers attempting to rescue the woman and her children were also injured in the attack.

Furthermore, according to BBC reports, he had previously been convicted of sexual assault in 2018.

