Introducing Koosh Collection: A Luxury Hospitality Brand By BSD Capital

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dolce by Wyndham Hollywood Rooftop Pool

Dolce by Wyndham Hollywood Lobby + Cafe

Dolce by Wyndham Hollywood Guest Room with Skyline View

BSD Capital proudly unveils its latest venture, Koosh Collection, a new hospitality brand focused on affordable luxury.

- Sharon Sharaby, Co-CEO and COO of BSD CapitalHOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BSD Capital , a leading commercial and residential real estate investment and development firm, proudly unveils its latest venture, Koosh Collection , an innovative new hospitality brand focused affordable luxury.As a premier real estate investment firm specializing in value-add properties and development opportunities, BSD Capital recognizes the importance of creating spaces that enrich the lives of residents and visitors. Koosh Collection embodies this ethos, promising an exceptional and affordable luxury experience in each of its establishments.The inaugural property in Koosh Collection is Dolce by Wyndham Hollywood , a 4-star luxury hotel situated in the heart of Hollywood, Florida. This thoughtfully curated boutique hotel boasts a rooftop pool, a rooftop restaurant and bar, and a range of innovative kosher amenities designed to cater to a diverse clientele.Key features of Dolce by Wyndham Hollywood include:Kosher Rooftop Restaurant and Bar (G7): A culinary delight that combines luxury with tradition, offering guests a unique kosher dining experience with breathtaking views.Kosher Lobby Cafe (Koosh & Co Cafe): An inviting space to enjoy a variety of kosher beverages and snacks, perfect for both casual meetings and relaxation.Onsite Synagogue: Providing a spiritual haven for guests, the onsite synagogue offers convenience and inclusivity.Shabbat Elevators & Manual Room Keys: Ensuring accessibility for all guests, the Shabbat elevators stop on every floor during the Sabbath, respecting traditions.BSD Capital's vision for Koosh Collection goes beyond providing luxurious accommodations; it aims to foster a sense of inclusivity, making travel accessible for families of all backgrounds. Through strategic partnerships and a commitment to excellence, Koosh Collection is set to redefine the landscape of affordable luxury in the hospitality industry."We are thrilled to introduce Koosh Collection as a testament to our dedication to innovation and community development. With Dolce by Wyndham Hollywood as our flagship, we aim to set a new standard for affordable luxury, providing a distinctive experience that reflects our values and commitment to excellence," said Sharon Sharaby, Co-CEO and COO of BSD Capital. "With Koosh Collection, we are creating a more inclusive hospitality experience," said Guy Levintin, Co-CEO and CFO of BSD Capital.About BSD Capital:BSD Capital is a prominent commercial and residential real estate investment firm specializing in value-add properties and development opportunities. With a focus on community development and innovation, BSD Capital has established itself as a leader in the industry.About Koosh Collection:Koosh Collection, a hospitality brand by BSD Capital, is dedicated to redefining affordable luxury in the hospitality sector. Through a commitment to innovation and inclusivity, Koosh Collection aims to create spaces that cater to travelers from all walks of life.

BSD Capital

BSD Capital

+1 954-955-6222

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram