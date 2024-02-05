Solar Energy Storage Market 2021-2031: Unveiling Trends And Opportunities In Global Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Increasing demand for sustainable energy storage solutions is the major factor driving the market growth. As governments across the globe are promoting sustainable energy sources, the demand for solar battery is expected to increase over the projected timeframe. The solar energy storage market size was valued at $9.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $20.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Growing demand for sustainable energy storage solutions is the major factor driving the market growth. As governments across the globe are promoting sustainable energy sources, the demand for solar batteries is expected to increase over the projected timeframe.

However, the installments of solar energy storage systems in remote locations is difficult as they are difficult to reach. The remote locations usually include islands and off-grid remote locations, which face various challenges owing to variable generation and supply of power from renewable energy sources. Challenges may include natural calamity, temperature variation, and others. This may be anticipated to hinder the solar energy storage market growth

The rise in population, increase in disposable income, and growing residential activities have surged the demand for solar energy storage. The installation of solar battery can effectively reduce the demand for coal, oil, and other imported fossil energy resources. Additionally, the implementation of solar battery storage systems will provide new employment, which can open new investment opportunities in the economy.

Competitive Analysis:

The Solar Energy Storage industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

The Solar energy storage market analysis is segmented based on type, installations, and region. By type, the market is segregated into lead acid, lithium ion, flow battery, and others. The lithium ion type segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue in 2021, with 44% of the total share. This is attributed to the fact that rise in industrialization, urbanization, and growing consumer demand for various electric-based devices, and vehicles, and the growing prominence of sustainable energy solutions.

By installation, the market is fragmented into on-grid and off-grid. On-grid installation segment dominated the global market, with 62% of the total share in 2021. This is attributed to the rise in urbanization, advancement in technology in the field of solar energy storage, and an increase in the number of installments of on-grid solar energy systems in both developed and developing economies such as the U.S., China, and India.

Region-wise, the solar energy storage market forecast is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific solar energy storage market size is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, and account for 35% of the solar energy market share in 2021, owing to a rise in concern from governments across emerging nations, such as China, India, and South Korea, regarding zero-emission norms has increased the demand for solar energy storage batteries, thus, several manufacturers have put more emphasis on increasing the production capacities for solar energy storage batteries in the region.

Key findings of the study:

- In terms of type, lithium ion segment is estimated to display the highest growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of % from 2022 to 2031.

- In terms of installation, on grid segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

- By region, Europe garnered the highest share of 35% in 2021, in terms of revenue, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%.

