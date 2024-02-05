Jaipur Records Decade’S Highest Rainfall In February

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 5 (IANS) Rajasthan's capital city Jaipur has recorded 22.4 mm rainfall, the highest rainfall in a single day in the last 10 years in the month of February.

The MeT officials said that in the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain with thunder was recorded in different parts of the state.

“Dholpur recorded the maximum rainfall of 35 mm while Bilara and Jodhpur in western Rajasthan recorded 18 mm of rainfall,” the MeT said.

The MeT also warned that the minimum temperature is likely to drop by 2-4 degrees in the next two-three days and dense fog may be recorded at some places in the northern parts.

“There will be a reduction in thunderstorm and rain activities in most parts of the state from Monday. However, there is a possibility of partly cloudy sky and only drizzle in Kota division today. In most of the remaining parts the weather will remain mainly dry for the next 5-6 days,” the MeT said.

--IANS

arc/dan