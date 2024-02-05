IIT Madras To Develop India's First Indigenous 155 Smart Ammunition

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) is partnering with Munitions India Limited -- a Defence Public Sector Enterprise -- to develop the country's first indigenously-designed 155 Smart Ammunition.

The objective is to increase the accuracy of the 155 mm shell within a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of 10 metres. At present, ammunitions developed in India have a CEP of 500 m. Another key goal is to increase the lethality at the terminal impact point, IIT-M said in a statement issued here on Monday.

Munitions India is the country's biggest manufacturer of range of ammunition and explosives for the armed and paramilitary forces.

Prof. G. Rajesh, Faculty, Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Madras, and his team of researchers will be developing the smart ammunition, which has a duration of two years.

Elaborating on the key aspects of this project, Ravi Kant, Chairman and Managing Director, Munitions India said, this will be a giant leap forward for the country in achieving its goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Prof. G. Rajesh said:“The Special Purpose Shell will house the guidance, navigation and control system along with roll isolation strategies, canard actuation system, fuze, shell body and warhead. The smart projectile will have complex technologies such as miniaturized electronics/sensors and mechanical structures. The proposed smart projectile will use the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) for guidance. This means independence from foreign governments' satellite systems.”

The key Characteristics and components of the 155mm Indian Smart Ammunition will include:

Smart ammunition to be launched from 39 and 45 calibre -155 mm Artillery Guns without any changes in the gun system

This is a fin-stabilised, canard-controlled, guided shell

Maximum range is 38 km – Minimum range is 8 km

3-mode fuse operation – Point detonation, Height of Burst, Delayed Detonation

Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) Guided- GPS Back-up. (NAVIC is the primary guidance system which will make the guided ammunition completely independent of any foreign agency involvement)

--IANS

vj/dan