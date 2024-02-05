Centre Pushing State To Financial Crisis, Says Kerala Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 5 (IANS) Even as the Supreme Court is hearing a plea of the Kerala government on the treatment meted out to the state by the Centre with regards to finances, on Monday state Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal slammed the Centre during the budget presentation in the Assembly.

He pointed out that Kerala cannot remain a mute spectator against the hostile approach of the Central government "which is pushing the state towards the worst financial crisis in its history".

“Instead, we should strive forward with the strong sentiment of 'Thakarilla Keralam, Thalarilla Keralam, Thakarkkanavilla Keralathe (Kerala will not be shattered, Kerala will not tire, Kerala cannot be destroyed)'. The government will provide leadership in taking forward our achievements and progress, while ensuring that all Keralites stand united in building a New Keralam (Navakeralam),” said Balagopal.

“We need to reclaim our legal and constitutional rights through strong action by espousing the foundational ideals of cooperative federalism. Instead of waiting for justice from the Central government, the state government will utilize all its resources to raise capital investments from private and public sectors, thereby ensuring speedy implementation of all its programmes,” added the Minister.

He further pointed out that along with strengthening existing models, out-of-the-box project implementation models that promote efficiency and innovation, will also be adopted.

“We intend to formulate short-term projects that can generate employment and income, in addition to medium and long term projects. Programmes are being planned to attract investment to the tune of at least Rs 3 lakh crore within the next three years.

"The thrust areas shall be the projects in tourism which can be completed in a short span, allied developmental activities in and around Vizhinjam and Cochin Ports, development of industrial corridors of Kochi, Palakkad and Kannur for which land has already been acquired, and IT-IT Enabled Services (ITES). Schemes to attract capital investment in the education sector will be initiated,” said Balagopal.

