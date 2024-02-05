Eye On Taiwan, US Readying Drone Ship Attack Fleet

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Pentagon is soliciting designs for low-cost autonomous drone boats to enhance maritime expeditionary capabilities in response to successes and strategic considerations highlighted by operations in conflict zones like the Ukraine war.

This month, The Warzone reported that the Pentagon is seeking proposals for the Production-Ready, Inexpensive, Maritime Expeditionary (PRIME) Small Unmanned Surface Vehicle (SUSV) project, which aims to create fleets of low-cost, highly autonomous drone boats capable of chasing down and attacking non-cooperative ships.

The Warzone says that the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has called for designs capable of traveling between 500 and 1,000 nautical miles in moderate sea states, with a total payload of 1,000 pounds and a sprint speed of at least 35 knots. The designs will also have autonomous navigation and must be capable of performing tasks even in GPS-denied environments.

The PRIME project also requires vendors to demonstrate a diversified and resilient manufacturing supply chain for critical components, including automatic emissions control, tethered aerial drones, diversified, redundant and adaptive communications, and automated contact recognition.

It mentions that the project's tertiary attributes include accepting various modular payloads, sensors and effectors, collaborative autonomy and the ability to de-conflict with proximate drones. In addition, the PRIME project aims to enhance the capabilities of foreign allies and partners, particularly in the context of a potential conflict in the Taiwan Strait.

The Ukraine war may have given impetus for the development of such systems. Despite Ukraine effectively lacking a navy, its unmanned surface vehicles (USV) have inflicted severe losses on the Russian Black Sea fleet.

This month, Ukrainian military intelligence released a video showing a successful kamikaze USV strike on the Russian Tarantul-II-class missile corvette Ivanovets. The video shows multiple USVs approaching the ship from different directions.