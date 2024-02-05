(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="digiDirect Launches Marketplace Expanding Range of Innovation" data-link=" Launches Marketplace Expanding Range of Innovation" class="whatsapp">Shar digiDirect, one of Australia's leading retail destinations catering to the consumer electronics needs of content creators, has now launched the digiDirect Marketplace, called digiMarket.

Sydney, Australia - News Direct - 5 February 2024 - digiDirect , one of Australia's leading retail destinations catering to the consumer electronics needs of content creators, has now launched the digiDirect Marketplace, called digiMarket .

With a thriving community of over 500,000 customers and over 18 years commitment to delivering exemplary shopping experiences both online and in stores, digiDirect has been a leader in the industry, catering to a diverse consumer base, including photographers, videographers, podcasters, social media creators, gamers, filmmakers, students and businesses.

The digiMarket Marketplace launch is the latest example of digiDirect leading with its technology-first focus, and dedication to sustaining a positive shopping experience, delivering greater choice in products for its online consumers.

Integrating robust security features and offering diverse customer support options, the digiDirect Marketplace is powered by the Marketplacer platform, the Adobe Commerce/Marketplacer connector . This integration streamlines the incorporation of third-party seller inventory into the existing e-commerce platform, significantly reducing complexity and time-to-market for the addition of online marketplace functionality.

'We are thrilled to join forces with digiDirect, embarking on a journey to elevate their business by offering an ever-expanding spectrum of products. Together, we aim to make digiDirect the go-to destination for electronic, tech, and digital shopping experiences, commented Jason Wyatt, CEO of Marketplacer.

Addressing the opportunity to enhance customer offerings, the digiDirect Marketplace adds depth across various categories, including Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Digital Wellness, Digital Baby and Kids Care, Pet Tech, Office Tech, and the company's core focuses of Photo & Video, Computers & Mobile and Gaming & Streaming. With an enriched shopping experience featuring an additional 2,500 products, digiMarket seamlessly complements digiDirect's physical stores, creating a unified omnichannel experience for customers.

General Manager of digiDirect, Haig Kayserian said: The launch of our online Marketplace marks a milestone in digiDirect's journey, enhancing depth across current categories by thousands of products while staying rooted in our consumer electronics focus.

This expansion complements our greater online and bricks-and-mortar strategy across Australia, creating greater choices for our customers, with an experience that is carefully curated to always prioritise quality meeting convenience at every click,Kayserian added.

In anticipation of this launch, digiDirect appointed experienced retail and technology leader, Luke Goldsworthy as their digiMarket Division Manager. He and his team are in the process of onboarding dozens of sellers who have signed up to list their thousands of items on the digiDirect Marketplace.

We have been greatly encouraged by our burgeoning seller community, who recognise the opportunity of opening up their consumer-base through digiDirect's loyal community, who purchase large average carts regularly on our website, Goldsworthy said.

To maintain the absolute trust of our customers, we have been very selective in the sellers and products we have onboarded, to ensure our service levels are maintained and we continue to provide a range of products that fit our consumers' broader expectations when shopping at digiDirect, he added.

The digiMarket Marketplace continues to set itself apart by offering an extensive range of categories, enabling targeted advertising, and ensuring a seamless omnichannel experience for its community. With the added AI integration into the digiDirect Marketplace, the user experience is further enhanced, providing their sellers with valuable insights.

The benefits for digiDirect include, but not limited to:





The ability to quickly and easily integrate third-party seller inventory into its existing e-commerce platform,



Develop and showcase a curated shopping experience for its online visitors;



Attract new customers and nurture existing ones with a newly expanded inventory of available products, and;

Grow revenue more rapidly in a highly competitive and steadily expanding Australian market.





As digiDirect solidifies its place as a pioneer, the Marketplace symbolises innovation, customer commitment, and community empowerment. Customers are invited to explore the new Marketplace, while sellers are encouraged to inquire about joining this groundbreaking platform.digiDirect is one of Australia's largest retailers of consumer electronics. Having started as a retailer specialising in cameras and imaging, digiDirect's seven brick-and-mortar stores across the country maintain that speciality with expert staff and the widest range of products.Their website, com is one of the most popular online retail destinations in Australia, offering tens of thousands of products shipped to thousands of loyal customers from the company's state-of-the-art Sydney headquarters.Founded by Managing Director Shant Kradjian in 2005, digiDirect employs over 150 staff across multiple states and enjoys important relationships with multinational supplier partners, payment, loyalty rewards, logistics and other service providers.Marketplacer is a global technology Software as a Service (SaaS) platform equipped with all the tools and functionality needed to build successful and scalable online marketplaces, at speed. To date, Marketplacer has helped build and deploy over 100 Marketplaces connecting over 13,000 businesses worldwide. The Marketplacer platform exists to make growth simple, from implementing marketplace strategies such as shipment from drop-ship sellers, adding new categories or third-party range extension, through to consolidating markets and rolling out modern revenue models such as recurring memberships that allow businesses to grow faster and beyond the constraints of capital inventory.For more information, visit .Note: This press release is accurate as of the date of issuance and is subject to change without notice.Marketplacer is a global technology Software as a Service (SaaS) platform equipped with all the tools and functionality needed to build successful and scalable online marketplaces, at speed. To date, Marketplacer has helped build and deploy over 100 Marketplaces connecting over 13,000 businesses worldwide. The Marketplacer platform exists to make growth simple, from implementing marketplace strategies such as shipment from drop-ship sellers, adding new categories or third-party range extension, through to consolidating markets and rolling out modern revenue models such as recurring memberships that allow businesses to grow faster and beyond the constraints of capital inventory.Born and bred from the award-winning BikeExchange, the biggest online marketplace for anything and everything bike, founders Jason Wyatt and Sam Salter saw the opportunity to license the online software platform and apply it to new marketplaces. Marketplacer is responsible for the creation of online eCommerce solutions and business transformations of companies around the world. Visit for more information.

Luke GoldsworthyHead of MarketplacedigiDirect...Livia de BeaurepaireMarketing ManagerMarketplacer...

Company Website

Hashtag: #Marketplacer

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Marketplacer