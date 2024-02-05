Agency People News In Brief (February 5, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK – Edelman Smithfield has made three senior appointments that will support the firm's continued expansion across M&A, shareholder activism, IPOs, and investor relations. Amy Feng

has been appointed executive VP and will be a senior leader in the firm's New York office. Feng (pictured) most recently led investor relations at Shopify. Ira Gorsky

has been promoted to managing director. With over 25 years of experience in capital markets, Gorsky is a senior leader in the firm's New York office and specializes in M&A, crisis, and litigation matters. Marco Castellani

has been named senior VP and will help expand the firm's shareholder activism capabilities. Castellani was most recently at Citigroup where he served as a director

in the bank's shareholder advisory group, focusing on shareholder activism defense and contested M&A.



NEW YORK - Dan Oh has joined GCI Health's creative leadership team as group senior VP, group creative director. Oh is charged with developing breakthrough creative campaigns for leading healthcare organizations, growing the agency's creative team and continuing to evolve its creative capabilities and offerings. Oh brings nearly two decades of experience to the role. Most recently, Oh held various creative positions at Daniel J. Edelman Company, including group creative director at Mustache, where he oversaw creative strategy and development for healthcare accounts.



NEW YORK - Hot Paper Lantern has promoted Carol Dasaro, Julianna Jacobson and Mike Adorno to partners. All three were previously senior VPs. Dasaro is head of program management and operations, responsible for the strategic resource planning and operational execution of client programs and the agency's creative and web development resources. Jacobson leads marketing communications, leading the strategy and execution of corporate communications, internal communications, and digital marketing campaigns for B2B and B2C clients, as well as overseeing the development and execution of HPL's PR, digital marketing, and social media programs. Adorno is a leader in communications, responsible for implementing and driving external public relations and media strategies for clients.



NEW YORK - Antenna Group has appointed Kristin O'Connell as executive VP of its climate and mobility practice. O'Connell brings nearly two decades of experience in managing communications strategies for global brands, particularly in the clean energy sector. Her appointment is expected to bolster Antenna's capabilities in guiding brands through the complexities of climate-related market impacts and sustainability narratives.



NEW YORK - Travel PR firm Go PR has tapped longtime hospitality publicist Alexis Murray-Merriman to lead its new Los Angeles office. Murray-Merriman is charged with servicing clients across the firm's global roster and helping develop a West Coast presence. With a decade of experience, Murray-Merriman joins Go PR from Hawkins International, a Finn Partners Company, where she served as a VP.







