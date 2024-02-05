The Electric Vehicles & Energy Storage Systems Expo Charges Into Chennai On February 8Th, 9Th & 10Th

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Feb 4, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

The 3RD Edition of the Electric Vehicle & Energy Storage Systems (EV & ESS) Expo 2024 is set to take centre stage and electrify the industry to showcase cutting-edge solutions and innovations. The expo is scheduled to take place from 8th to 10th February 2024 at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam.

The EV & ESS Expo 2024 is excited to unveil its latest advancements and contribute to the ongoing evolution of sustainable transportation and energy storage solutions. This dynamic event brings together the brightest minds, innovative technologies, and industry leaders shaping the future of electric mobility and energy storage.

Save your date to visit the event and look forward to witnessing a diverse range of products, components and technologies in this sector.

Revolutionary Exhibition: Explore the latest in electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage solutions as leading companies and manufacturers will showcase their cutting-edge technologies. From electric bikes and autos and other vehicles to advanced battery systems, the expo is a one-stop destination for all things electrifying.

Expert Insights: Engage with industry experts, visionaries, and thought leaders. Gain valuable perspectives on the current state and future trends of electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

Innovative Product Launches: Be the first to witness groundbreaking product launches and unveilings. Discover the next generation of electric vehicles, energy storage solutions, and sustainable technologies that are set to redefine the industry. More than 300+ products and components will be on display.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with professionals, investors, and enthusiasts passionate about electric mobility and energy storage. Networking sessions, business matchmaking, and collaborative spaces provide a platform to build valuable relationships and partnerships.

Innovative Energy Storage Systems: Explore our breakthroughs in energy storage technology, designed to enhance the efficiency and reliability of renewable energy sources. From grid-scale solutions to compact residential systems will be at the forefront of energy storage innovation.

Revolutionary Electric Vehicles: The expo will unveil its latest electric vehicles equipped with state-of-the-art technologies. From sleek urban models to robust commercial options, the exhibiting companies will demonstrate their commitment to redefining the future of transportation.

Exhibition Catalyst Pvt Ltd. is thrilled to bring the Electric Vehicle & Energy Storage Systems Expo 2024 to Chennai yet again. This event is not just a showcase of the latest technologies; it's a celebration of the electric revolution. From electric vehicles to energy storage solutions, the expo is a glimpse into the sustainable future we are all working towards.

We invite all those passionate about the future of energy to join us at this groundbreaking event. Don't miss out on this transformative experience! Secure your spot at the EV & ESS Expo 2024 and be at the forefront of the renewable energy revolution.

Organised by Exhibition Catalyst Pvt Ltd., A Water Today Group Company, the mission is to provide a proactive platform for the industry to converge and work together in achieving environmental solutions to global problems. Our aim is to create a perfect business and networking platform for industry professionals and experts working towards a common goal: Profit with Responsibility.

Event Details:

Date: 8th, 9th & 10th February 2024

Venue: Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam

Location: Chennai

For more information and to register for the EV & ESS Expo 2024, please visit or email ...