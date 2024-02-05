'The U.S. Is On An Unsustainable Fiscal Path' Said Jerome Powell

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Sunnyvale, California Feb 4, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Jerome Powell , the Federal Reserve Chair has recently said 'the U.S. is on an unsustainable fiscal path'. He has made the statement in the Interview '60 Minutes' with Scott Pelley . He has also added 'the U.S. federal government's on an unsustainable fiscal path. And that just means that the debt is growing faster than the economy. So, it is unsustainable. I don't think that's at all controversial'.

According to the current data given by the U.S. Treasury, the debt has increased to $34 trillion . In a span of three months, the debt has risen by $1 trillion. The spending of government has increased three times and for that reason, the debt has amplified this much. Many are questioning that in this time when the debt is growing this much, why the government is not trying to control it?

In the meanwhile, it is also coming to know that the funding of the four different federal agencies is going to expire on the 1st of March. The other funding for the government will expire on the 8th of the same month. The borrowing limit has reached a certain point, which is making the scenario even more difficult. President Biden and House Republicans have been experiencing this problem since the last spring.

Now the U.S. credit rating given by Fitch Ratings has decreased from 'AAA' to 'AA+'. Due to the National debt, the credit rating falling day by day. But the Fed chair is still believing that 'the economy's in a good place'. Amidst all this, the economy is growing at a decent rate. Inflation in December 2022 was at 9 percent and it also dropped at 3.4 in December.

In the interview, Powell stated more by saying 'I would say, and I did say yesterday, that I think it's not likely that this committee will reach that level of confidence in time for the March meeting, which is in seven weeks'. He has also said 'The kinds of things that would make us want to move sooner would be if we saw weakness in the labor market or if we saw inflation really persuasively coming down'.