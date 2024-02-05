Culture Ministry, Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation Discuss Action Plan For 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli has received the
President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Aktoty
Raimkulova.
The minister congratulated her on her appointment and wished her
success in her work, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the Culture Minister stressed that the
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attaches special importance to
the development of ties with fraternal Turkic states in all areas,
in particular, strengthening cultural ties, and the Turkic Culture
and Heritage Foundation, established on the initiative of the head
of state and with the support of the Turkic states.
Aktoty Raimkulova thanked for the congratulations and informed
the minister about the directions of the fund's activities. She
said that the support of Turkic countries, in particular
Azerbaijan, is the main factor in the successful implementation of
the tasks facing the fund.
Issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting,
including proposals for improving the activities of the fund and
the Action Plan for 2024, as well as initiatives related to the
promotion of the cultural heritage of the Turkic world.
Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member
countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with
partners in third nations.
The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and
promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and
funding various activities, projects, and programs.
The organisation carries out its activities in cooperation with
TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.
