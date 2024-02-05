Fibre-Optic Cable Laid In Azerbaijan's Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
During 2023, 550 km of fiber optic cables have been laid across
Azerbaijan to expand the AzStateNet network created by the State
Service for Special Communication and Information Security for
reliable and stable exchange of information, Azernews reports.
More than 130 km out of almost 300 km of optical fibre cables
put into operation in the regions of the republic were laid only
for the Garabagh region in this network for reliable exchange of
information through state channels.
An additional 250 km of fibre optic cable has been laid in the
AzStateNet network in Baku city and the Apsheron peninsula.
Through the AzStateNet network, established by the State Service
for Special Communication and Information Security, along with
special purpose communication services, allocation of
telecommunication channels, Internet, data transmission, and other
services are provided to state institutions.
