Russian Troops Shell About 18 Settlements In Kharkiv Region Yesterday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Russian troops shelled about 18 settlements in the Kharkiv region.

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

According to him, Vesele, Khatyshche, Budarky, Synkivka, Tabaivka, Ivanivka, Berestove, and others were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

Mala Vovcha, Ustynivka, Vilkhuvatka, Khatnie, Velykyi Burluk, Kamianka, Kolodiazne, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Ivanivka Kyslika, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne, Pishchane.

A substation and a private house were damaged as a result of the shelling of Vasylivka, in the Kupiansk district, at 11:00 a.m. There were no casualties.

According to Syniehubov, at 12:06 the enemy shelled Vovchansk. The glazing and facade of the administration building, the roof, the ceiling of the administrative center building, and four private houses were damaged. There were no casualties.

At 2:00 p.m., Russians struck Kolodyazne, in the Kupiansk district, with multiple rocket launchers. A two-story apartment building was destroyed.

At 8:30 p.m., the Russian army dropped two MRLS on Horyane, in the Kupiansk district. Power grids, an administrative building, a warehouse, a workshop of an agricultural enterprise were damaged, and agricultural machinery was destroyed. The windows and fence of a residential building were also damaged.

A private house was damaged as a result of shelling at 11:15 p.m. in Kupiansk. There were no casualties.

At 11:27 p.m., Russians attacked Kozacha Lopana in Kharkiv district.

According to the head of the RMA, during the day in the Kharkiv region, combined groups of explosive experts demined 4.04 hectares of territory and destroyed 141 explosive devices.

As reported, 27 apartment buildings damaged by enemy shelling are being restored in the Dergachiv community in the Kharkiv region.