Russian Offensive On Kupiansk: NSDC Assesses Threat Level

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Armed Forces Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko, wrote about this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The enemy is indeed concentrating significant forces near Kupiansk. However, the statistics provided by Forbes are somewhat different from reality. But the West needs to understand the seriousness of the situation, especially those who make decisions on aid. And it is desirable that they also remember American interests," he wrote.

According to Kovalenko, it is utopian to think that everything can be resolved by December 2024 if Ukraine is in a weaker position, as some presidential candidates may think.

"On the contrary, then we will have to give even more weapons quickly, because Putin will never agree to conditions. His goal is to destroy Ukraine. And it is possible to force him to agree to any conditions only by force, not by weakness," he wrote.

As reported, Forbes reported that Russia had deployed 500 tanks, about 600 military vehicles, hundreds of howitzers and 40,000 troops to attack Kupiansk.