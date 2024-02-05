Raman Imaging And Diagnostic Centre Secures NABL Accreditation, Establishing Itself As The Foremost Diagnostic Hub In Patna

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Patna, 05 Feb 2024: Raman Imaging and Diagnostic Centre, a leading healthcare institution in Patna, proudly announces its recent accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). This prestigious certification underscores the centre's commitment to delivering uncompromised quality and reliability in diagnostic services.



NABL accreditation is a testament to Raman Imaging and Diagnostic Centre's unwavering dedication to adhering to the highest standards of quality and accuracy. The certification acknowledges the centre's state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced technology, and adherence to international benchmarks in pathology and diagnostic testing.



Being one of the best diagnostic centres in Patna, Raman Imaging and Diagnostic Centre is now equipped with the official recognition of its competence and reliability. This accreditation assures patients, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders that our diagnostic centre in Patna consistently meets stringent quality standards, offering accurate and dependable diagnostic results.



Key Highlights of Raman Imaging and Diagnostic Centre:



Cutting-Edge Technology: The centre employs the latest advancements in diagnostic imaging and pathology, ensuring precise and comprehensive results.



NABL-Certified Pathology Lab: Raman Imaging and Diagnostic Centre boasts a NABL-certified pathology lab, signifying excellence in laboratory practices and methodologies.



Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions: From imaging services to pathology and diagnostics, Raman Imaging and Diagnostic Centre provides a one-stop solution for a wide range of healthcare needs.



Experienced and Skilled Team: The centre is staffed with a team of experienced professionals dedicated to delivering accurate and timely results with a patient-centric approach.



Dr. Vihag Raman, Founder and CEO of Raman Imaging and Diagnostic Centre, expressed pride in achieving NABL accreditation. "This accreditation reinforces our commitment to providing the highest quality healthcare services to the people of Patna. We are honoured to be recognized as one of the best diagnostic centres in Patna, and we will continue to strive for excellence in all aspects of our operations."



Patients and referring physicians can now rely on Raman Imaging and Diagnostic Centre not only for its comprehensive services but also for the assurance of quality that comes with NABL accreditation. As the best diagnostic centre in Patna, continues to evolve and innovate, it remains steadfast in its mission to contribute to the well-being of the community it serves.



About Raman Imaging and Diagnostic Centre:



Raman Imaging and Diagnostic Centre is one of the best diagnostic centres in Patna, committed to providing cutting-edge diagnostic services with a focus on accuracy, reliability, and patient-centric care. With a NABL-certified pathology lab in Patna and state-of-the-art technology, our centre is dedicated to meeting the highest standards in healthcare.

