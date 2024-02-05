South Africa: Statement By The Presiding Officers Of Parliament On The Passing Of The President Of Namibia

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Presiding Officers of Parliament deeply mourn the passing of His Excellency Dr. Hage Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and the people of the Republic of Namibia during this profoundly difficult period.

President Geingob was a prominent figure in the struggle for independence from apartheid-era South Africa who later became Namibia's first prime minister and subsequently served as its head of state. Our sympathies and prayers are with First Lady Madam Monica Geingos, the Geingob family, and the Namibian people as they navigate this period of profound sadness. This loss is not only deeply felt by Namibians but also reverberates throughout the entire SADC region and the African continent. We mourn the passing of an outstanding revolutionary and dedicated stateman who led with wisdom, integrity, diplomacy, and a deep passion for his people.

We are deeply grateful for the lasting legacy of President Geingob, who played a critical role in not only securing Namibia's liberation but also made significant contributions to the liberation of South Africa from apartheid oppression.

The Speaker of the National Assembly has formally conveyed the sympathies of the South African Parliament to the people of Namibia, their esteemed Parliament, and Government in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the National Assembly of Namibia, Peter Hitjitevi Katjavivi.

