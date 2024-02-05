Ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict highlights concerns over possibility of broader regional confrontation with Hezbollah

(MENAFN) The ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict has heightened concerns over the possibility of a broader regional confrontation, with particular attention focused on the potential involvement of Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shiite paramilitary group and political party. As the IDF ground operation in Gaza unfolds, reports of a potential clash between Israel and Hezbollah have intensified, raising fears of a new war engulfing the entire Middle East.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, acknowledging the volatile situation, stated on January 8 that Israel is prepared for war with Hezbollah, following an anti-tank missile strike on the town of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel. Despite expressing a preference for a peaceful resolution, Netanyahu's remarks underscored the rising tensions in the region. The town, a frequent target of Hezbollah shelling, serves as a backdrop to the mounting hostilities.



Adding to the concerns, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Commander-in-Chief Herzi Halevy emphasized on January 17 that the likelihood of a full-scale military operation in Lebanon has significantly increased. Speaking during maneuvers simulating an IDF offensive in Lebanon, Halevy noted the heightened readiness for potential battles in the northern region. The remarks come against the backdrop of escalating hostilities, sparking discussions about the potential repercussions of a broader conflict involving Israel, Hezbollah, and possibly other regional actors.



As the Middle East navigates through these turbulent times, the specter of an Israel-Hezbollah confrontation looms large, prompting global observers to closely monitor developments and assess the potential ramifications for regional stability.





