Musk uses drugs with Tesla, SpaceX execs

(MENAFN) A recent report from the Wall Street Journal claims that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been partaking in illegal drug use for several years, often in the company of board members and directors from his ventures. According to sources cited in the report, Musk has been involved in recreational drug use, including ketamine, ecstasy, and LSD, during social gatherings with board members such as Joe Gebbia, Antonio Gracias, Kimbal Musk, and Steve Jurvetson. The alleged drug use reportedly occurred at various events, including parties at Hotel El Ganzo, a boutique hotel in Mexico known for its lively atmosphere.



The sources also revealed that some board members felt pressured to partake in drug use with Musk, citing concerns about upsetting the billionaire or losing social standing within the CEO's circle. While Musk's drug use has become common knowledge among current and former Tesla and SpaceX officials, the report highlights that the companies' boards have not investigated these allegations or documented any claims. This is due, in part, to the potential risks associated with acknowledging Musk's drug problems, including violations of antidrug policies and potential repercussions for SpaceX's federal contracts and Musk's security clearance



The revelations about Musk's alleged drug use shed light on the challenging dynamics within the boardrooms of two of the most prominent companies in the tech and space exploration sectors. The report raises questions about corporate governance, ethical considerations, and the potential impact of such behavior on the leadership and overall culture of Tesla and SpaceX.





