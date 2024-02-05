(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has accused Western nations, particularly European Union countries, of being complicit in the Ukrainian military's actions in Donbass, following a recent attack on a bakery in Lisichansk that resulted in the tragic death of at least 28 civilians. Zakharova pointed to preliminary information suggesting that the strike utilized Western weaponry and labeled it a "terrorist attack," insinuating that it was a manifestation of Kiev's gratitude for the financial support it receives from European Union nations.



In a statement on Saturday, Zakharova urged European Union citizens to be aware of how their taxes are being utilized, alleging that the funds are contributing to the supply of "deadly weapons systems" used by the Ukrainian military against civilians. The spokesperson painted a grim picture, encouraging residents of European cities like Paris and Rome to imagine the unthinkable scenario of returning home with loved ones wounded or killed due to the actions of Ukrainian forces.



The diplomat further underscored the timing of the bakery attack, emphasizing that Ukrainian forces were aware that civilians, including families with children and the elderly, would typically gather at such establishments on weekends. The accusation adds fuel to the ongoing tensions between Russia and Western nations, shedding light on the complexities of geopolitical dynamics and the human toll of conflicts in the region.









