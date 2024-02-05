(MENAFN) The devastating aftermath of a Ukrainian missile strike on the city of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) has seen the death toll rise to 28, including one child, according to statements from the region's acting head, Leonid Pasechnik, and the emergency services. The attack targeted a busy bakery during a bustling period on Saturday, resulting in the partial destruction of the building. As the rescue efforts intensify, ten individuals have been pulled from the rubble, with medical teams fighting to save their lives.



Sources within Russia's Investigative Committee have suggested that the missile strike employed a United States-made HIMARS multiple rocket launch system, underscoring concerns about the weaponry supplied to Kiev by Western nations. The tragic incident has prompted widespread condemnation, with Pasechnik declaring Sunday a day of mourning in the LPR for the victims of what he described as a "barbaric" Ukrainian strike on Lisichansk.



The Russian Emergencies Ministry has provided consistent figures regarding the casualties and injuries, emphasizing the extensive efforts of rescuers working throughout the night to dismantle 65 percent of the damaged building. The search and rescue operation remains ongoing as authorities grapple with the aftermath of the strike. Earlier reports suggested that as many as 40 people may have been trapped under the rubble, further intensifying the urgency of the response.



As international attention focuses on the tragic consequences of the missile strike, questions arise regarding the broader implications for the conflict between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the human toll of warfare and raises concerns about the use of advanced weaponry in densely populated areas. The aftermath underscores the need for diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of the conflict and prevent further civilian casualties in the region.







