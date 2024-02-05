WHO reports cancer cases set to increase by 70 percent

(MENAFN) The World Health Organization's (WHO) cancer agency has issued a dire warning, projecting a staggering 77 percent increase in global cancer cases by the year 2050. The forecast, outlined in the WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) biannual report, points to key factors such as tobacco and alcohol use, obesity, and poor air quality as the primary drivers behind the anticipated surge in cancer diagnoses.



According to the IARC's data, over 35 million new cancer cases are predicted in 2050, a significant jump from the 20 million reported in 2022. The report underscores the global impact of cancer, with an alarming 9.7 million deaths attributed to the illness in 2022 alone.



Highlighting the pervasive nature of the disease, the IARC notes that approximately one in five individuals can expect to develop cancer during their lifetimes, with men facing a higher mortality rate than women.



The rise in cancer cases is attributed to a combination of population aging, growth, and changes in exposure to risk factors associated with socioeconomic development. The IARC emphasizes that addressing these risk factors is crucial in curbing the escalating cancer burden globally.



Importantly, the data reveals significant disparities in cancer diagnoses based on geographical locations. Freddie Bray, an official from the IARC, highlighted that lower-income and lower-human development countries face the most significant proportional increases in the cancer burden. This trend underscores the urgent need for targeted interventions and resources to address the growing health inequalities associated with cancer.



As the world grapples with this looming public health challenge, the WHO's projections serve as a stark reminder of the need for global efforts to tackle key risk factors contributing to the surge in cancer cases. The report calls for concerted action on tobacco control, alcohol consumption, obesity prevention, and improving air quality to mitigate the anticipated rise in cancer diagnoses and reduce the global impact of this pervasive disease.



