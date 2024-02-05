Vietnam Dairy Market To Expand At A CAGR Of 9.90% Over 2024-2032 - IMARC Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vietnam Dairy Market

The Vietnam dairy market has witnessed significant growth due to a rise in health consciousness among consumers.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled " Vietnam Dairy Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ". Vietnam dairy market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.90% 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Vietnam Dairy Industry:

.Rising Health Awareness and Changing Dietary Preferences:

The Vietnam dairy market has witnessed significant growth due to a rise in health consciousness among consumers. As individuals become more aware of the nutritional benefits of dairy products, the demand for these items has increased. Dairy products such as milk, yogurt, and cheese are rich sources of essential nutrients such as calcium, protein, and vitamins, which are essential for maintaining good health. Moreover, the preference for a balanced diet has led to the inclusion of dairy products as a staple in many Vietnamese households. Consumers are increasingly shifting from traditional diets to more Westernized ones, which often include a greater consumption of dairy. This changing dietary pattern is driven by urbanization, exposure to global food trends, and an expanding middle-class population. Dairy companies have responded by introducing innovative products that cater to local tastes while maintaining the health-conscious appeal.

.Growing Disposable Income and Urbanization:

The growth of the Vietnam dairy market is closely linked to the economic development of the country. Rising disposable income levels, especially in urban areas, have led to increased consumer spending on premium dairy products. As urbanization continues, the convenience of dairy products such as flavored milk and ready-to-eat yogurt has made them popular choices among busy city dwellers. Moreover, the rapid expansion of modern retail channels, including supermarkets and convenience stores, has made dairy products more accessible to a wider population. This urban migration and increased availability of dairy products have fueled the growth of the market.

.Government Initiatives and Investments:

The Vietnamese government has played a pivotal role in fostering the growth of the dairy industry. In recent years, it has implemented various policies and initiatives to support dairy farming and processing. These measures include subsidies for dairy farmers, investment in modernizing dairy production facilities, and promoting research and development in the dairy sector. Additionally, the government has also engaged in trade agreements that facilitate the import of dairy products, leading to a wider variety of choices for consumers and fostering competition among domestic and international dairy companies. This has improved product quality and also encouraged innovation in the Vietnam dairy market.

Vietnam Dairy Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:

.Liquid Milk

.Cheese

.Laban

.Yogurt and Curd

.Butter and Clarified Butter

.Others

Based on the product, the market has been divided into liquid milk, cheese, laban, yogurt and curd, butter and clarified butter, and others.

By Application:

.Bakery and Confectionary

.Clinical Nutrition

.Frozen Food

.Others

On the basis of the application, the market has been segregated into bakery and confectionary, clinical nutrition, frozen food, and others.

By Distribution Channel:

.Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

.Convenience Stores

.Specialist Retailers

.Online Stores

.Others

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers, online stores, and others.

Regional Insights:

.Northern Vietnam

.Central Vietnam

.Southern Vietnam

Region-wise, the market has been classified into Northern Vietnam, Central Vietnam, and Southern Vietnam.

Vietnam Dairy Market Trends:

The Vietnam dairy market has been influenced by a continuous expansion in the variety of dairy products available to consumers. In addition to traditional items, such as milk and yogurt, manufacturers have introduced a wide range of innovative products. These include dairy-based beverages, cheese, ice cream, and dairy snacks tailored to cater to diverse consumer preferences. The introduction of new flavors, packaging formats, and portion sizes has attracted a broader consumer base, appealing to both young and mature consumers. This variety has resulted in increased consumption and loyalty among consumers who appreciate the convenience and versatility of dairy products. Additionally, several health and nutritional awareness campaigns have contributed to the growth of the Vietnam dairy market. Government and non-government organizations have been actively involved in educating the public about the importance of dairy products in a balanced diet. These campaigns highlight the health benefits of consuming dairy, such as improving bone health, promoting growth in children, and aiding digestion. Moreover, dairy companies themselves have engaged in marketing efforts to raise awareness about their products' nutritional value. These campaigns have had a positive impact on consumer perceptions and have led to an increased willingness to incorporate dairy into daily diets.

