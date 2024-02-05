'You Make Mistakes; You Concede The Goal', Says Mumbai City's Petr Kratky After Loss To Jamshedpur FC

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky was displeased after his side after his side threw away their lead in their defeat to Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) match on Sunday and believes his players played according to their plan in the first half, but the second half didn't go their way, costing his side points against Jamshedpur FC.

Mumbai City FC scored the opener with Tiri's inch-perfect head from Yoell Van Nieff's left-footed corner, while Alberto Noguera's headed flick doubled the lead for the hosts at halftime. Despite trailing by two goals, Khalid Jamil's men stood strong as they made a remarkable turnaround to secure their third win of the season.

For Jamshedpur FC, Imran Khan broke the deadlock, while Jeremy Manzorro's double strike seized the victory for the visitors.

"I viewed it as a game of two halves. In the first half, we dominated; we played very good football; we got rewarded with a two-goal lead; and the players did a fantastic job. We need to analyze what's happened in the first 15 minutes of the second half," Kratky was quoted by ISL website.

"But this is not my ideal. And then we concede the goal, and then back on track. Then we try to do things where I don't think it was the right time to do it. But again, I'm disappointed we lost. But again, there are a lot of positives to take forward," he added.

Kratky accepted that the goals came from their mistakes, but he wants to work hard on their it to ensure that the mistakes do not take place moving forward.

"Goals always come from mistakes. That's the football. You make mistakes; you concede the goal. So again, we have to review why the mistakes happened and what was behind it, then come back to the training pitch and practice so it doesn't happen again. Review, practice, and go again. There were a lot of positives, but we have to look at what would happen at the start of the second half,” he opined.

Kratky opined that they were the better side on the pitch, but they had to lose the game for offering chances to the opponents. "It was a game of mistakes and opportunities. And we gave the opportunity to the opposition today because I believe we were the better team today, but we lost," he signed off.

