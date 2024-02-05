Economic analysts come under scrutiny for mistaken forecasts amid global uncertainty

(MENAFN) Economists are facing scrutiny and criticism for their inaccurate estimates related to inflation and their failure to anticipate disruptions in supply chains, all against the backdrop of unexpected geopolitical events such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the recent conflict in the Middle East. Notably, their predictions included a recession that did not materialize, adding to the skepticism surrounding their forecasting abilities.



European Central Bank President, Christine Lagarde, voiced her criticism of economists during the World Economic Forum in Davos, characterizing them as a "tribal group" with a lack of openness to alternative scientific trends. Lagarde, who previously served as the Director of the International Monetary Fund and the French Minister of Finance, pointed out the tendency of experts to "quote each other's sayings" without venturing beyond the boundaries of their familiar world, suggesting a comfort zone that hinders adaptability to evolving global dynamics.



The sentiment of dissatisfaction among economists is not isolated, as some within the field acknowledge the need to break away from traditional methods. Peter Vanden Hout, chief euro zone economist at ING Bank, sarcastically remarked that the world has "changed a bit." He pointed to the unexpected rise in prices following the reopening of economies after years of low inflation, exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This contradicted assurances from Lagarde and US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who had described the price increases as "transient."



The criticism underscores the evolving challenges faced by economic forecasters in a world marked by unprecedented events. Some argue that economists must move beyond the comfort of Excel spreadsheets and rigid models, adapting to the complexities introduced by unexpected global crises. As uncertainties persist, the reliability of economic predictions comes under increased scrutiny, prompting a reevaluation of forecasting methodologies and the need for a more adaptable and open-minded approach within the field.

