Kindred's Journey towards Zero numbers demonstrate sustainable long-term progress

Kindred Group plc's (Kindred) share of revenue from harmful gambling showed a minor reduction to 3.1 per cent (Q3 2023 3.3 per cent) in the fourth quarter of 2023. Encouragingly, the percentage of detected customers who exhibited improved behaviour after interventions rose to 87.4 per cent (compared to 86.7 per cent in Q3). This sustained positive trajectory in the improvement effect after interventions, observed over an extended period, serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication and collective efforts of the entire company. It reflects Kindred's ongoing commitment to fostering positive change within the industry.

Global statistics from Kindred Group

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023 *

Share of gross winnings revenue from high-risk players

3.3

% 3.1

% 3.3

% 3.1

% Improvement effect after interventions

83.0

% 86.4

% 86.7

% 87.4

%

*90 day rolling period between 20 September and 18 December 2023



"Addressing the decline in revenue from harmful gambling requires a long-term view. It's important to note that our Journey towards Zero data has shown a steady decrease since 2020. Since the third quarter of 2021, the healthier gambling behaviour effect after interventions have improved from 64.9 per cent to 87.4 per cent. This progress shows in our transparent reporting and consistent work. It highlights our company-wide commitment, and has become a core part of Kindred's DNA", says Alexander Westrell, Director of Communications at Kindred Group.

In February 2021, Kindred started to communicate about its share of revenue of harmful gambling and reports this data and the improvement effect after interventions each quarter.

About Kindred's Journey towards Zero





Kindred Group is committed to transform gambling by being a trusted source of entertainment that contributes positively to society. Therefore, Kindred has set an ambition to reach zero per cent revenue from harmful gambling and to report this metric on a quarterly basis. This is done to increase transparency, to support a fact-based dialogue about harmful gambling, and to raise awareness of the Group's sustainability work. To read more, visit: .



