A Cat And A Duck: Unusual Pair Become Latest Internet Sensation

Doha, Qatar: The odd yet endearing friendship between a cat and a duck has become the latest online sensation in Saudi Arabia.

Dubbed the "couple of Al Khubar", the unusual pair immediately shot to fame as photos and videos of the duo took over the internet. According to Gulf News, their popularity has also attracted several admirers and curious spectators flock to the Al Khubar Lake to witness their friendship in person.

