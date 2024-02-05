Pullman New Delhi Aerocity Is All Set To Present A Captivating Dining Experience Through Ekaaâ€Tms Epicurean Excursion

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, February 2024 - Embarking on a gourmet celebration, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity is all set to present a captivating dining experience through an exclusive collaboration with Ekaa. Situated within the timeless allure of Fort, Mumbai, Ekaa offers a contemporary dining adventure, featuring an experiential menu and a meticulously crafted narrative centered around ingredients. Ekaa, signifying 'One,' 'Unique,' or 'Matchless,' places a spotlight on seasonality and produce, while the dishes are juxtaposed with non-traditional techniques.



Cafe Pluck, with its vibrant ambiance and a dedicated embrace of art, sets the stage for Head Chef Niyati Rao to infuse a joyful touch of minimalism into every dish. In this culinary haven, where art and flavor converge, ingredients take the spotlight in an elegantly understated setting the two-day pop-up, one gets to savor signature dishes of the acclaimed restaurant with their own spin to the recipes drawing inspiration from The Kingdom of Siam, The Kingdom of the Tzars, The Kingdom of the Aztecs, The Kingdom of the Marathas and more.



Ekaa's menu, hailed as a gourmet masterpiece, offers chef-interpreted creations inspired by seasons, cultures, and personal journeys. Elevate your dining experience with a 10-course menu at CafÃ© Pluck, where each dish unfolds as a delightful adventure accompanied by captivating storytelling.



Don't miss the chance to savour Ekaa's signature dishes, meticulously crafted to showcase their culinary prowess. Furthermore, pair these delights with a curated selection of signature beverages that complement the unique flavours, adding an extra layer of indulgence to your dining experience.



Guests are invited to indulge in the delectable affair with Ekaa at Cafe Pluck, where an array of delightful experiences await.



