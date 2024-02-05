AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For January 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In January 2024 AS Tallink Grupp transported 329,974 passengers, which is a 2.4% decrease compared to January 2023. The number of cargo units increased by 4.5% to 28,606 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 3.0% to 50,234 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for January 2024 were the following:
| January 2024
| January 2023
| Change
| Passengers
| 329,974
| 338,194
| -2.4%
| Finland - Sweden
| 73,782
| 99,217
| -25.6%
| Estonia - Finland
| 224,717
| 201,449
| 11.6%
| Estonia - Sweden
| 31,475
| 37,528
| -16.1%
| Cargo Units
| 28,606
| 27,382
| 4.5%
| Finland - Sweden
| 3,026
| 3,241
| -6.6%
| Estonia - Finland
| 21,549
| 19,826
| 8.7%
| Estonia - Sweden
| 4,031
| 4,315
| -6.6%
| Passenger Vehicles
| 50,234
| 51,764
| -3.0%
| Finland - Sweden
| 2,759
| 3,519
| -21.6%
| Estonia - Finland
| 45,538
| 46,365
| -1.8%
| Estonia - Sweden
| 1,937
| 1,880
| 3.0%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The January Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The January Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operation of the cruise ferry Victoria I that started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023. The shuttle vessel Megastar did not operate on the route for 6 days in total due to scheduled maintenance.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The January Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels.
