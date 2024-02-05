Borregaard ASA: Shares For Employees 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 5 February 2024: Borregaard ASA (“Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)
Borregaard employees have been given the opportunity to buy shares at a discounted price. The offer is valid from 5 February up to and including 9 February 2024. The price per share will be equal to the average volume weighted market price on 9 February 2024, with a 25% discount. Under the programme, employees may buy shares for a total amount of either NOK 5 000, NOK 15 000, NOK 25 000, NOK 40 000, NOK 55 000, or NOK 70 000.
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
