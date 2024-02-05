Russian Shelling Leaves One Dead, Four Injured In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On February 4, Russian invaders killed one civilian and injured another four in the Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said this in a pos on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"On February 4, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in Toretsk. Another 4 people were wounded in the region over the past day," he said.

Invaders fire 132 shells atregion in past day, injuring civilian

At the same time, Filashkin noted that the total number of victims of the Russian army does not take into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 4, Russian troops fired artillery at a residential building in Toretsk, killing one person and injuring two more.