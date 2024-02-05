Azerbaijan's Military Units Conduct Tactical & Special Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In accordance with the 2024 training plan approved by the
Minister of Defense, special forces units and subunits are
conducting a tactical and special exercise on the topic of "Combat
Operations in Severe Cold Conditions, Azernews reports.
In the tactical-special exercise, the special forces specified
the tasks on the model of the area and accomplished the tactical
redeployment activities in the high mountainous area and severe
cold.
Tasks on breaching imaginary enemy defense, capturing the base
point, providing first aid and safe evacuating the wounded from the
battlefield were fulfilled.
The assigned tasks were carried out with high professionalism
during the exercise held to increase the knowledge and skills of
the command staff on unit's management in snowy and frosty weather
conditions, to conduct combat operations and rescue measures, to
improve the skills of personnel in skiing, as well as firing skills
in motion and motionless states.
